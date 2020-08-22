Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

