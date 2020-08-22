Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,495,000 after acquiring an additional 352,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,623 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,460,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 399,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $131.71 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,584. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

