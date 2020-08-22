Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $57,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

NYSE RNG opened at $291.57 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,052,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 16,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.80, for a total value of $4,502,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,116 shares in the company, valued at $69,390,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,304 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

