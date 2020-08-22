Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.19 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

