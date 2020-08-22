Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

