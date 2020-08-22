Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,794 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.77 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

