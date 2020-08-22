Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

