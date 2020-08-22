Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

MTN opened at $217.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

