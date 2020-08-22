Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 231,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,684,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $233.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

