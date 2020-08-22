Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $133,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,011.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,892 shares of company stock worth $13,208,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.