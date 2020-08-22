Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Popular Inc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.