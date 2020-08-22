Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

