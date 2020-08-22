Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $675.82 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $677.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

