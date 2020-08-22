Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Iqvia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iqvia by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.62. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock worth $485,942,584. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

