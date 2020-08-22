Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,662 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.