Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,681,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,196 shares of company stock worth $9,835,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

