Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DexCom by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in DexCom by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,762 shares of company stock worth $22,493,608. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $426.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.