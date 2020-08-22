Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 211.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $240,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $111.86 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

