Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 123,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

