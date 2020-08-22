Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,638 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,830. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

