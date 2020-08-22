Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

