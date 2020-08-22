Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 115.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 40.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 73,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

TMUS opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

