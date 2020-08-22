Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Director Sells C$39,900.00 in Stock

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,200.

Shares of GPR stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$1.42.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.