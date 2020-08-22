Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €48.29 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €39.85 ($46.88).

ETR:HLAG opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.37.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

