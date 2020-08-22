Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €37.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLAG. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €39.85 ($46.88).

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 31.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.37. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

