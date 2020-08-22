Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie Sells 13,199 Shares of Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HD opened at $283.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

