IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 5,044.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,930 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of IAA worth $43,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 387.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in IAA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in IAA by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 295,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in IAA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

IAA stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 39.70. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

