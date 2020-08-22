INLOCK (ILK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $6.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.81 or 0.05423422 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014385 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,609,953 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

