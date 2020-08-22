Insider Buying: New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) COO Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,970.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NEWR stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.17.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. New Relic’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

