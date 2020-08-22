Insider Selling: American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) CFO Sells $262,713.60 in Stock

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVD opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. American Vanguard Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 449,343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Vanguard by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

