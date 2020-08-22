Insider Selling: European Metals Holdings Ltd (ASX:EMH) Insider Sells A$268,000.00 in Stock

European Metals Holdings Ltd (ASX:EMH) insider Keith Coughlan sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.10), for a total value of A$268,000.00 ($191,428.57).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.21. European Metals Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.44 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

European Metals Company Profile

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project that includes two granted mining permits in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

