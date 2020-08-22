Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $311,280.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $311,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at $16,656,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FSLY opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

