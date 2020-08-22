Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BEN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 875,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

