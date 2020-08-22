Insider Selling: Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nlight Inc has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at $379,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nlight by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Nlight by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

