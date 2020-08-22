Insider Selling: NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) CEO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NorthWestern stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

