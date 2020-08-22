Insider Selling: Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells 117,051 Shares of Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Joel Lebowitz sold 117,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $7,932,546.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,546.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SDGR opened at $68.68 on Friday. Schrodinger Inc has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 87.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

