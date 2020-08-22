Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.96

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and traded as high as $55.84. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.