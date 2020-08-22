iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $58.68 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

