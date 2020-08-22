iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Trimmed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.