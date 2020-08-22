iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

