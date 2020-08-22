J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

