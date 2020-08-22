Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,590,000 after purchasing an additional 317,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 428,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

