Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,590,000 after acquiring an additional 317,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 428,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,377 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $398.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

