Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 98,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

