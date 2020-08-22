JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $495.66

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.66 and traded as low as $492.00. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at $498.00, with a volume of 149,221 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $352.61 million and a PE ratio of -42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 382.26.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

