KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,285 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 122.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 80.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,545,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 687,327 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.