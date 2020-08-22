Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Kodal Minerals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 122,110,993 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

