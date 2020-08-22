L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.61.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in L Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in L Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.