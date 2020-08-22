Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $115.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $133.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,933,620 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,922,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

