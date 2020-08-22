LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.75

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.33. LiDCO Group shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 25,513 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get LiDCO Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

LiDCO Group Company Profile (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.